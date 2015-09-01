RPT-Russian mobile subscriptions rise in second quarter

(Repeats to format tables) MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russian mobile phone subscriptions stood at 242.33 million at the end of the second quarter, up from 238.35 million in the previous quarter, data from market research group AC&M showed. Overall penetration in Russia rose to 169.6 percent by the end of June from 166.8 percent three months earlier. Russia's population stood at 146.3 million at the beginning of 2015, according to the state statistics office. AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers): - MTS numbers are for Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus; - Vimpelcom numbers are for Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan; - Megafon numbers are for Russia, Tajikistan and Georgia's two breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia that Russia recognises as independent states; - All of the subscribers with Tele2, Cellular Communications MOTIV and SMARTS Group are in Russia: Q2 2015 Q1 2015 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) 105.33 104.24 of which in Russia 75.39 74.50 Vimpelcom 109.27 107.86 of which in Russia 57.17 55.71 Megafon 73.85 71.97 of which in Russia 71.40 69.52 Tele2 Russia 34.70 34.90 Cellular Communications MOTIV 2.42 2.42 SMARTS Group 1.07 1.08 Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of June 30: MTS Megafon Vimpelcom Tele2 Others Russia 31 29 24 14 2 Moscow 34 32 34 0.3 - St Petersburg 28 37 18 17 - Regions 31 28 22 17 2 (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; editing by David Clarke)