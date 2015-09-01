版本:
RPT-Russian mobile subscriptions rise in second quarter

(Repeats to format tables)
    MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russian mobile phone
subscriptions stood at 242.33 million at the end of the second
quarter, up from 238.35 million in the previous quarter, data
from market research group AC&M showed.
    Overall penetration in Russia rose to 169.6 percent by the
end of June from 166.8 percent three months earlier. Russia's
population stood at 146.3 million at the beginning of 2015,
according to the state statistics office.
    AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers): 
    - MTS numbers are for Russia, Ukraine, Armenia,
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus;
    - Vimpelcom  numbers are for Russia,
Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia
and Kyrgyzstan;
    - Megafon  numbers are for Russia,
Tajikistan and Georgia's two breakaway regions of Abkhazia and
South Ossetia that Russia recognises as independent states;
    - All of the subscribers with Tele2, Cellular Communications
MOTIV and SMARTS Group are in Russia:
                                       Q2 2015    Q1 2015
 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)                105.33    104.24
   of which in Russia                     75.39     74.50
 Vimpelcom                               109.27    107.86
   of which in Russia                     57.17     55.71
 Megafon                                  73.85     71.97
   of which in Russia                     71.40     69.52
 Tele2 Russia                             34.70     34.90
 Cellular Communications MOTIV             2.42      2.42
 SMARTS Group                              1.07      1.08
  Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of June 30:
                 MTS   Megafon   Vimpelcom   Tele2   Others
 Russia           31      29        24         14       2   
 Moscow           34      32        34          0.3     - 
 St Petersburg    28      37        18         17       - 
 Regions          31      28        22         17       2
 
 (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova;
editing by David Clarke)

