Morgan Stanley fund in talks to buy Moscow mall-sources

MOSCOW, Sept 13 Morgan Stanley's real estate
fund is in talks to buy a Moscow shopping centre for between
$1.1 billion and $1.2 billion from Capital Partners, three
industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
"The buyer - Morgan Stanley's Real Estate fund - is
conducting due diligence, the property is not being offered to
other potential buyers any more," said one of the sources, who
had also considered buying the Metropolis mall.
Capital Partners Chief Executive Erkan Erkek and a Morgan
Stanley representative declined comment.
Built in 2009, Metropolis is one of the largest shopping
malls in Russia. Investments in Russia's commercial real estate
market could reach between $6.5 billion and $7.0 billion this
year, compared with $7.66 billion in 2011, according to
consultants Cushman & Wakefield.
Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley's global real estate fund
reportedly bought a mall in the Russian city of St Petersburg
for more than $1 billion.