Russia's MTS says opens way to increase U.S. depositary shares

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 6 MTS , Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, said on Monday it has amended its American depositary shares (ADSs) agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank to allow an increase in depositary shares.
It said the move allows the bank to accept deposits of up to 87,929,284 MTS shares represented by 43,964,642 additional American Depositary Shares. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.