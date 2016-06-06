版本:
Russia's MTS says opens way to increase U.S. depositary shares

MOSCOW, June 6 MTS , Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, said on Monday it has amended its American depositary shares (ADSs) agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank to allow an increase in depositary shares.

It said the move allows the bank to accept deposits of up to 87,929,284 MTS shares represented by 43,964,642 additional American Depositary Shares. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

