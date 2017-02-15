Russia's MTS says to buy back shares worth 4.65 bln roubles from Sistema

MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Wednesday it would repurchase 16 million of its shares from its parent company Sistema for 4.65 billion roubles ($81 million).

MTS will also buy the same number of shares for the same price from its minority shareholders, it added in a statement. ($1 = 57.4737 roubles)

