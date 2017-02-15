Russia's MTS says to buy back shares worth 4.65 bln roubles from Sistema

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Wednesday it would repurchase 16 million of its shares from its parent company Sistema for 4.65 billion roubles ($81 million).
MTS will also buy the same number of shares for the same price from its minority shareholders, it added in a statement. ($1 = 57.4737 roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: