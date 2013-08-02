版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 2日 星期五 19:34 BJT

Russia's MTS to pay 5.22 rbls/shr in interim dividend

MOSCOW Aug 2 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it plans to pay an interim dividend of 5.22 roubles (16 cents) per share.

The total payout, as recommended by its board, will amount to 10.8 billion roubles, MTS said in a statement.

The company, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , announced plans to pay an interim dividend in April when it also adopted a new dividend policy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐