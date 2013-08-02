Russia's MTS to pay 5.22 rbls/shr in interim dividend

MOSCOW Aug 2 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it plans to pay an interim dividend of 5.22 roubles (16 cents) per share.

The total payout, as recommended by its board, will amount to 10.8 billion roubles, MTS said in a statement.

The company, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , announced plans to pay an interim dividend in April when it also adopted a new dividend policy.