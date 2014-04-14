版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 14日 星期一 14:11 BJT

Russia's MTS recommends 2013 dividend of 18.6 roubles per share

MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS may pay dividends for 2013 worth 18.6 roubles ($0.52) per share, amounting to 38.4 billion roubles in total, the company said on Monday.

MTS is controlled by services conglomerate Sistema . ($1 = 35.6305 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐