MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS may pay an interim dividend of 6.2 roubles ($0.17) per share, or 12.4 roubles per American Depositary Receipt.

The total payout would amount to 12.8 billion roubles, the company said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 35.7630 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)