Russia's MTS cuts outlook after quitting Uzbekistan

MOSCOW Aug 18 Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS lowered its full-year revenue and profit guidance
on Thursday citing an impact from the disposal of its operations
in Uzbekistan.
The company now expects sales to rise by 2 to 3 percent in
2016, having previously forecast growth in excess of 4 percent.
Its operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) is expected to fall 4 percent, MTS said. It had earlier
guided for profit ranging between a 2 percent decline and a 1
percent increase.
MTS, controlled by the Sistema conglomerate of
Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said on Aug. 5 it had
sold its 50-percent stake in Uzbek mobile operator Universal
Mobile Systems (UMS) to its joint venture partner.
The company expects to write off about 3 billion roubles
($47 million) of assets in connection with the disposal in the
third quarter when it plans to stop consolidating UMS results.
It also said the profit outlook revision was due to
macroeconomic factors, local currency volatility, and
investments in third-generation networks in Ukraine.
In the second quarter, OIBDA fell around 4 percent to 41
billion roubles due to intense competition in handset sales. The
profit margin slid to 37.8 percent from 41.6 percent a year ago
amid a 5 percent increase in revenue to 108 billion roubles.
Net profit slumped 47 percent to around 9 billion roubles,
also hit by smaller foreign exchange gains and a 3 billion
rouble expense related to an early Eurobond buyback, MTS said.
($1 = 63.6606 roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)