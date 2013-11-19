Russia's MTS Q3 net profit falls, trims sales view

MOSCOW Nov 19 MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, reported on Tuesday a 14 percent year-on-year drop in its third-quarter net profit, after the year-earlier result was boosted by one-off gains.

The company said its net profit was 18.1 billion roubles ($556.2 million) in the July through September period, compared with 21 billion the year earlier when it recorded a $100 million foreign exchange gain.

After adjusting for one-off items, the net profit was up 3 percent, year-on-year. Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast a net profit of 18.4 billion roubles.

The company also downgraded its full-year revenue guidance and now expects growth of at least 5 percent, compared to its previous 5-7 percent forecast. Third-quarter revenues rose 4 percent, year-on-year, MTS said in a statement.