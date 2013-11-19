UPDATE 1-Russian mobile firm MTS cuts 2013 sales forecast

* Sees 2013 revenue rising 5 pct vs 5-7 pct previously
* Economic slowdown bites
* Q3 sales up 4 pct yr/yr, profit declines
MOSCOW, Nov 19 Russia's top mobile phone
operator, MTS, cut its 2013 sales growth forecast on
Tuesday due to weakening economic conditions in its main
markets.
The Russian economy is growing at the slowest pace in four
years as investments and consumer demand have slackened, leading
the Economy Ministry to cut its long-term economic growth
forecast to 2.5 percent from 4 percent.
MTS, which in Russia is ahead of rivals Megafon
and Vimpelcom by subscribers, expects sales to grow by
at least 5 percent this year compared with its previous guidance
for growth in the range of 5-7 percent, it said in a statement.
"We are surely seeing a certain market slowdown," Chief
Executive Officer Andrei Dubovskov said. He added the company
was also likely to deliver "single-digit" percentage sales
growth next year.
MTS is the second Russian mobile firm to report it is
struggling to grow sales. Vimpelcom, which has a large presence
overseas, said on Nov. 6 its third-quarter sales fell 1 percent,
hit by competition and tougher regulations.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema,
reported a 4 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 103 billion
roubles ($3.17 billion). It said the lack of a 3G mobile license
in Ukraine, its second-biggest market after Russia, hampered
growth.
Net profit at the company, which has 100 million mobile
subscribers, declined 14 percent to 18.1 billion roubles ($556.2
million) from 21 billion a year ago when it recorded a $100
million forex gain.
After adjusting for one-off items, the net profit was up 3
percent, year-on-year. Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast a
net profit of 18.4 billion roubles.
MTS also confirmed its full-year core profit margin view of
higher than 43 percent as it posted a 4.5 percent rise in
quarterly operating income before depreciation and amortisation
to 46.3 billion roubles or 44.8 percent of sales.