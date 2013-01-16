Russia's MTS says Uzbek unit applies for bankruptcy

* MTS had been fighting to restore Uzbek business
* Court revoked company's license to operate there in August
* Says $150 mln recovered by law enforcement agencies
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russia's No. 1 telecoms operator
MTS said on Wednesday its Uzbek subsidiary had applied
for bankruptcy.
The phone operator had been fighting to restore its Uzbek
business after a court revoked its license to operate in August
as part of dispute involving a criminal case against local MTS
managers and a back-tax claim.
MTS was ordered to pay $600 million in fines by an Uzbek
court in November.
The company, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, has written off more than $1 billion in
costs in Uzbekistan and wrote off $579 in impaired Uzbek assets
in the second quarter of 2012.
At the same time, it said legal proceedings in Uzbekistan
were likely to result in around $500 million in further
expenditures on tax and other liabilities.
It also said some $150 million from Uzbek unit Uzdunrobita's
bank account had already been recovered by law enforcement
agencies.
MTS has denied all claims of wrongdoing in its Uzbek
subsidiary and has said it was the victim of "classic
shakedown".
Uzdunrobita contributed revenue of $430 million or 3.5
percent of the group total in 2011.