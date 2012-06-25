Uzbekistan threatens MTS with licence suspension

MOSCOW, June 25 Uzbekistan has warned Russia's biggest mobile phone group MTS that it may suspend its licence in the former Soviet country, th e second time in two years the company has run into difficulties in central Asia.

The Uzbekistan state inspectorate for communications said it had identified "cases of deterioration of quality" in the service and had identified the illegal use of 48 base stations. It added the licence may be suspended or terminated if the issues were left unresolved.

MTS had 9.5 million subscribers in Uzbekistan at the end of the first quarter, while Q1 revenue in the country reached $116 million.

The Uzbekistan move echoes a similar dispute between MTS and the Turkmenistan government in 2010, which forced the Russian company to write off around $140 million.

Part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema, MTS had an 85 percent share of Turkmenistan's mobile market until December 2010, when its mobile licence was suspended for reasons the firm said "were never fully justified".

MTS said on Monday it was investing more than $150 million in Uzbekistan and that permits for use of the base stations were being processed by the relevant state departments.

"At present we see no grounds for suspension or revocation of licences," the company said in a statement.

The group's U.S.-listed shares were down 2.2 percent at 1707 GMT, in line with the broader U.S. market.