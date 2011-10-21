RPT-Russia Nomos signs $200 mln syndicated loan-source

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's Nomos Bank NMOSq.L has signed a $200 million one-year syndicated loan with an option to extend the credit's maturity for one more year, a source in the financial market told Reuters on Friday.
Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 banks by assets, declined official comment.
The loan would carry a rate of LIBOR plus 1.9 percent.
The bank has planned to refinance a $125 million existing loan via a call option this month.
Last month, a source told Reuters that the bank was mulling a $150 million loan for refinancing purposes. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.