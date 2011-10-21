RPT-Russia Nomos signs $200 mln syndicated loan-source

MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's Nomos Bank NMOSq.L has signed a $200 million one-year syndicated loan with an option to extend the credit's maturity for one more year, a source in the financial market told Reuters on Friday.

Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 banks by assets, declined official comment.

The loan would carry a rate of LIBOR plus 1.9 percent.

The bank has planned to refinance a $125 million existing loan via a call option this month.

Last month, a source told Reuters that the bank was mulling a $150 million loan for refinancing purposes. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)