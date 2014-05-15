版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 14:50 BJT

Russia's Nord Gold says Q1 net profit up 68 pct y/y

MOSCOW May 15 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 68 percent year-on-year to $25 million.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, also said its Board had approved a first-quarter dividend of 1.53 US cents per share, bringing the total pay-out to $5.8 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Megan Davies)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐