Russia-focused Nord Gold changes jurisdiction to UK

MOSCOW, June 27 Russia-focused gold producer
Nord Gold said on Monday it had changed its
jurisdiction to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands.
Nord Gold, controlled by Russian steel tycoon Alexei
Mordashov, previously planned to change its domicile to Britain
by the end of 2016 as a step toward a premium listing on the
London Stock Exchange.
Last week, Nord Gold said it would change the jurisdiction
but could consider a primary listing in Toronto instead of
London after Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
