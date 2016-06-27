Russia-focused Nord Gold changes jurisdiction to UK

MOSCOW, June 27 Russia-focused gold producer Nord Gold said on Monday it had changed its jurisdiction to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands.

Nord Gold, controlled by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov, previously planned to change its domicile to Britain by the end of 2016 as a step toward a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Last week, Nord Gold said it would change the jurisdiction but could consider a primary listing in Toronto instead of London after Britain's decision to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Louise Heavens; editing by)