2015年 10月 13日

Russia's Putin says Nord Stream II not aimed at cutting off anyone from transit

MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the planned Nord Stream II gas pipeline was not aimed at cutting off anyone from transit.

"Nord Stream has no connection to (Ukrainian) transit and does not harm anyone," Putin told an investment conference. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)

