Russia's Nordgold says considers delisting from London Stock Exchange

MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian gold miner Nordgold
said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its
global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but
that no decision had been taken yet.
"The board of directors continues to consider options for
maximising shareholder value, including a potential delisting of
the company's global depositary receipts, although no decision
has been taken," Nordgold said in a statement.
Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday that
Nordgold, more than 90 percent owned by billionaire Alexei
Mordashov, was unhappy with the low price and liquidity of its
shares and could delist or buy out minority shareholders.
