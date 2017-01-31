版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 15:46 BJT

Russia's Nordgold says considers delisting from London Stock Exchange

MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.

"The board of directors continues to consider options for maximising shareholder value, including a potential delisting of the company's global depositary receipts, although no decision has been taken," Nordgold said in a statement.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday that Nordgold, more than 90 percent owned by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, was unhappy with the low price and liquidity of its shares and could delist or buy out minority shareholders. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
