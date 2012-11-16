Russia's Nord Gold Q3 net income up 32 pct yr/yr

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
MOSCOW Nov 16 Nord Gold, Russia's third-largest gold producer, reported on Friday a 32 percent year-on-year increase in third-quarter net income to $58 million boosted by higher sales.
The company's revenue rose 27 percent year-on-year to $322.5 million, Nord Gold said in October.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 18 percent to $131.5 million, the company, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, added on Friday.
Nord Gold, which also operates in Kazakhstan and West Africa, confirmed its full year production guidance of between 720,000 and 770,000 ounces of gold equivalent - a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.