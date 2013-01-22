Russia's Nord Gold expects rise in gold production for 2013

BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
MOSCOW Jan 22 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said gold production fell 5 percent in 2012, mainly due to mechanical bottlenecks which impacted production, but expects a rise for the coming year.
Gold production for 2012 was 716,900 ounces. For 2013 it expects production to be in the range of 770,000 to 850,000 ounces. Fourth quarter gold production fell one percent on the same period the previous year.
Revenue for the year rose one percent to $1,2 billion.
Nord Gold is Russia's third-largest gold producer, and also has operations in Kazakhstan and West Africa. It is controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov.
* Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones recommend Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. unitholders vote for the proposed merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
* General motors says will add more than 1,100 new jobs, invest $14 million in new research and development facility for cruise automation in San Francisco