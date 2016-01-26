Nord Gold hopes to move under UK jurisdiction by end-2016

MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia-focused gold producer Nord Gold hopes to change its jurisdiction to Britain from the Netherlands by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Officer Nikolai Zelenski told a conference call with media on Tuesday.

The company sees the change in the jurisdiction as a step toward a premium listing in London, he added. Nord Gold has previously announced plans to seek a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, which requires a free float of at least 25 percent. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)