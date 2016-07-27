版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 14:11 BJT

Russia's Nordgold says Q2 refined gold output up 2 pct q/q

MOSCOW, July 27 Russian gold producer Nordgold increased its second-quarter refined gold production by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter to 213,100 equivalent ounces, it said on Wednesday.

The company's revenue grew by 8 percent to $269.9 million in the second quarter of this year, up from $250.5 million in the previous quarter, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐