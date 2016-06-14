Russia's Norilsk aims for debt ratio of up to 2 by end-2016

MOSCOW, June 14 Russian miner Norilsk Nickel
aims to keep its net debt to core earnings ratio at up
to 2.0 by the end of 2016, compared to 1.0 a year earlier, the
company's chief financial officer said.
"We hope that we will stay safe regarding our debt burden
level, up to 2 by the end of the year," CFO Sergei Malyshev told
reporters.
Norilsk, the world's second-largest nickel producer after
Vale SA, has this year linked its dividend payments
to a leverage measurement ratio which shows how many years it
could take the company to pay back its debt.
The dividend policy suggests a payout of 60 percent of
annual earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) if the debt ratio is below 1.8.
The payout will decline on a sliding scale if the ratio is
1.8 or above, falling to 30 percent of EBITDA if the ratio
exceeds 2.2, Norilsk said in April.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)