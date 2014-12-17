版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 17日 星期三 15:03 BJT

Russia's Norilsk Nickel to raise $250 mln loan from Unicredit bank

MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, plans to raise a $250-million loan from Unicredit bank, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
