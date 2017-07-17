FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
Italy's Saipem set for role in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project - sources
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 中午12点19分 / 2 天内

Italy's Saipem set for role in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project - sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Italian energy contractor Saipem is expected to get a contract to build gravity-based platforms to liquefy natural gas at the Arctic LNG 2 facility, the second project of its kind by Russian gas producer Novatek , four sources said.

Aiming to become as big as Qatar by LNG volumes produced, Novatek is drawing up plans to build its second LNG plant which it intends to locate on the Gydan Peninsula that juts into the Kara Sea. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below