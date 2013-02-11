Russia's Novatek plans 4-yr rouble Eurobond -sources

MOSCOW Feb 11 Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, plans a four-year rouble-denominated Eurobond issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Monday.

Both added that initial yield guidance was set at around 7.75 percent, and that Barclays, Gazprombank, Goldman Sachs and Sberbank CIB were arranging the deal.

The deal is expected to be of a benchmark size, meaning starting from $500 million for names such as Novatek.

Novatek joins a number of Russian companies taking advantage of favourable conditions in the bond markets as well as positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.

Last year, Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.

In December, Novatek placed a $1 billion 10-year Eurobond, pricing the deal with a yield of 285 basis points over 10-year US Treasuries.