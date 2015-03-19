版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 20:17 BJT

Russia's Novatek in talks with state bank VEB on $1 bln loan - TASS

MOSCOW, March 19 Russian development bank VEB is in talks with the Novatek gas producer about a loan of $1 billion for the Yamal LNG project, TASS news agency cited VEB's head as saying on Thursday.

The $27 billion Yamal LNG project is scheduled to start output in 2017. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

