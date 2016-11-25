Russia's Novatek eyes over 1 bln euros in Yamal LNG financing - Nikkei

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian gas producer Novatek is negotiating borrowing more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) for its Yamal project from European and Japanese lenders, Novatek's chief executive said in an interview with The Nikkei.
Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russia's second-largest gas producer, said the Yamal liquefied natural gas project was in talks over loans with Japan Bank for International Cooperation and European financial institutions.
JBIC's Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Maeda said earlier this week that his bank would sign a contract with Novatek in December to provide it with a 200 million euro loan to Yamal LNG. ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.