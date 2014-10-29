UPDATE 1-Russia's Novatek sees Q3 net income plunge on weaker rouble

(Adds detail, share price)
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's largest non-state gas
producer, Novatek, said on Wednesday its third-quarter
net profit fell by 67.5 percent because of a weaker rouble,
slightly missing forecasts.
The company, co-owned by an ally of President Vladimir Putin
and under U.S. sanctions, said its July-September net profit
reached 7.6 billion roubles, just below an average forecast for
7.7 billion roubles in a Reuters poll.
After the report, Novatek's shares pared gains and were
trading up 2.5 percent on the day.
Russia's faltering economy has been hit further by the
falling price of oil and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's
role in Ukrainian conflict. Oil revenues account for 40 percent
of state revenues.
The sanctions, placed on the company and its co-owner
Gennady Timchenko, have complicated Western companies's joint
work with Novatek and blocked the company from borrowing
long-term money from Western banks.
French major Total, which owns 18 percent of
Novatek, said it had stopped increasing its stake in July after
a Malaysian airliner crashed over Ukraine. The West blamed
pro-Russian separatists for shooting down the plane.
Novatek said its losses, related to foreign currency
fluctuations, totalled 6 billion roubles for the quarter, after
a gain of 751 roubles in the year-earlier period.
Revenues grew 12 percent to 84.7 billion roubles, the
company said in a statement. Analysts had expected rising sales
of liquids, such as gas condensate, to drive revenues 12.5
percent higher to 85.1 billion roubles.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)