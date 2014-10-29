Russia's Novatek sees Q3 net income plunge, misses forecast

MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's largest non-state gas
producer, Novatek, said on Wednesday its third-quarter
net profit fell by 67.5 percent because of a weaker rouble,
slightly missing forecasts.
The company, co-owned by an ally of President Vladimir Putin
and under U.S. sanctions, said its July-September normalised net
profit reached 7.6 billion roubles, just below an average
forecast for 7.7 billion roubles in a Reuters poll.
Revenues grew 12 percent, to 84.7 billion roubles, the
company said in a statement. Analysts had expected rising sales
of liquids, such as gas condensate, to drive revenues 12.5
percent higher to 85.1 billion roubles.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)