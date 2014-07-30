Russia's Novatek says assessing sanctions effect on joint projects

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's second largest natural gas producer Novatek said in its quarterly report on Wednesday that together with foreign partners it is currently assessing the impact of U.S. sanctions on financing of joint investment projects.

It repeated that its key projects would go ahead despite sanctions imposed by Washington over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Novatek owns the controlling stake in Russia's Yamal LNG projects. Its partners there are France's Total and China's CNPC. Total owned 18 percent of Novatek's shares at the end of June. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)