Novatek says Yamal LNG project on track despite sanctions

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's Yamal LNG project, slated to produce 16.5 million tonnes of frozen gas from 2018, will be launched on time despite Western sanctions, the head of project's operator, Russia's Novatek, said on Thursday.
Leonid Mikhelson also said the company and other shareholders in the project, including France's Total and China's CNPC, will have to rely more on its own capital to finance the project because of the sanctions. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.