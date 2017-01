MOSCOW, March 10 Russia's Novatek plans to launch its first train with 5.5 million tonnes of annual LNG capacity in Yamal in 2017, and this will require no additional financing, Stanislav Shevkunov, a department head at Novatek, told reporters on Thursday.

Yamal LNG is trying to raise above $10 billion in external financing, mainly from China, for the project, Russia's only second LNG plant. All in all, Yamal LNG should consist of three trains - with a total annual capacity of 16.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)