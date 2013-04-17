版本:
Russia's Novorossiisk 2012 net profit more than doubles

MOSCOW, April 17 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Wednesday its 2012 net profit more than doubled to $316 million compared to $130.3 million the previous year.

Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $1.03 billion, the port, Russia's largest Black Sea outlet, said in a statement on its website.

