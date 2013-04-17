Russia's Novorossiisk 2012 net profit more than doubles

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, April 17 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Wednesday its 2012 net profit more than doubled to $316 million compared to $130.3 million the previous year.
Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $1.03 billion, the port, Russia's largest Black Sea outlet, said in a statement on its website.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.