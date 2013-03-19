Novorossiysk Port CEO steps down during investigation

MOSCOW, March 19 The head of Russia's
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Rado Antolovic has
temporarily stepped down while he faces a criminal investigation
into claims he failed to repay a loan.
The Russian government intends to privatise a 20 percent
stake in the port - a major outlet for oil and grain exports on
the Black Sea - later this year..
"I took a decision to put aside the functions of general
director of the NCSP Group during the time of the criminal case
opened against me," Antolovic said in a statement provided to
Reuters by a Novorossiysk Port representative.
"It's obvious that the head of a company must devote himself
100 percent to resolving the tasks of the company, which I can't
do now for understandable reasons."
The port representative did not say who would stand in for
Antolovic.
On March 15, Russia's Investigative Committee said it had
opened a criminal case against Antolovic for allegedly failing
to repay a $1.5 million loan while acting head of the firm.
Antalovic has denied all wrongdoing, a position that he
reiterated in his statement on Tuesday.
He was acting head before becoming chief executive in April
last year at the company, where he had been embroiled in a
dispute over investment between two major shareholders that was
settled in a compromise deal late last month.
Russian state-owned oil pipeline operator Transneft
and investment and trading company Summa Group
together hold 50.1 percent of the port through a joint venture.