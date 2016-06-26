Rosatom's global nuclear ambition cramped by Kremlin politics

* Russian nuclear giant boast of over $100 bln of orders
* Experts say many of these just MOUs, not contracts
* Rosatom seen as tool to wield political influence abroad
* Landmark contracts in Turkey, Hungary under threat
* Finland deal Rosatom's best chance to break into EU
By Geert De Clercq, Svetlana Burmistrova and Jack Stubbs
PARIS/MOSCOW, June 26 The $100 billion overseas
order book of Russia's nuclear power plant builder Rosatom --
bigger than all its Western competitors combined -- makes it
look like the giant in its field.
But if the company -- formed in 2007 from the Russian Atomic
Energy Ministry and tasked with turning nuclear power into a
major export industry -- is ever to reach its potential as a
global industrial giant, it will have to shed Russia's
reputation for using energy policy as a means to political ends.
Deal after deal has collapsed in Europe, where individual
countries and the European Union as a whole consider it a
priority to reduce dependency on Russian energy, and relations
have deteriorated over Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.
A project in fast-growing, energy-hungry Turkey -- possibly
the ideal market on paper -- has been stalled because of a
collapse in relations between the two countries supporting
opposite sides in the Syrian civil war.
And an array of deals announced in poorer developing
countries like Egypt, Jordan and Bangladesh seem unlikely to
reach fruition any time soon because of the countries' lack of
experience with nuclear power, shortage of capital and grids
that are unsuitable.
"Rosatom is pretty good at announcing $100 billion euros of
orders in 25 countries, but not an awful lot of these are firm
contracts, they are just bits of paper," said Steve Kidd at East
Cliff Consulting.
Since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the world nuclear
industry has been stagnant as Germany and other countries
decided to exit nuclear, Japan closed most of its reactors and
even China reduced its pace of nuclear expansion.
Supporters say nuclear power still has a future as a proven
technology to generate electricity without emitting carbon that
causes global warming. But low gas and coal prices and the
competition of increasingly cheap wind and solar power have made
it uneconomical in large parts of the world.
In the United States, several nuclear plants have closed and
in Europe new nuclear plants can only be built with state
subsidy, as French utility EDF's Hinkley Point project in
Britain shows.
Yet Rosatom still announces a new deal every few months as
it markets nuclear to developing countries. It offers a unique
business model in which it finances, builds and operates the
nuclear plants, and then takes away the waste.
Experts say many of these deals have little chance of
turning into firm contracts, as many of these countries are
decades away from being able to use nuclear energy in their
grids.
In more developed countries like Hungary and Turkey, where
Rosatom won billions worth of nuclear reactor orders, its
projects have been stalled for years due lack of funding, local
opposition and suspicions about the Kremlin's political motives.
"The Russians are increasingly viewing their energy fuels
and technologies as a lever for foreign policy," Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace associate Mark Hibbs said.
Rosatom declined to comment on the status of its foreign
projects or whether its investments had a political component.
The Kremlin did not immediately reply to written questions
submitted by Reuters.
But Rosatom First Deputy Director General Kirill Komarov
said in November the firm's contracts abroad were solid.
"All of the contracts that we have already signed we think
to be very reliable," he said at a nuclear conference.
FLURRY OF MOU'S
Turkey was an ideal market for Rosatom. A large developing
market, with its own scientific community, domestic capital and
fast-growing power needs, as well as a cross-roads for energy
infrastructure. But it also shows how politics trumps commerce.
In 2013, Rosatom won a $20 billion contract to build four
reactors in Akkuyu in what was to become Turkey's first nuclear
plant as Ankara tried to cut reliance on imported energy.
But late last year, Rosatom stopped construction following
the downing of a Russian jet flying sorties over Syria near the
Turkey-Syria border. The incident led to a crisis in relations
between Turkey, which supports rebels fighting against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, and Russia which has intervened in
support of his government.
In April, a source told Reuters a Turkish construction firm
is in talks about buying up to 49 percent of the project.
Komarov told Reuters in May the Akkuyu project had not
collapsed.
"The project is not subject to sanctions. As far as we know,
work is continuing," he said.
EXPERIENCE
Russia has a lot of experience building reactors abroad:
there are Soviet-era reactors all over Eastern Europe.
But without a captive market and facing fierce competition
from other vendors, Rosatom has built relatively few reactors
since 2007: two in Tianwan, China, one in Bushehr, Iran, and one
in Kudankulam, India are working. Rosatom said a second one in
Kundankulam will start operating this month.
Experts say some deals Rosatom boasts about are not
contracts, just a "memorandum of understanding" or "framework
agreement". Many of these are with countries that will not be
ready for nuclear for years, if not decades, such as Algeria,
Argentina, Bolivia and Nigeria.
Russia is not the only nuclear vendor to sign MOUs with
unlikely customers. China recently signed a nuclear agreement
with Sudan, and before its government bailout France's Areva
also spoke of selling numerous reactors in developing countries.
In more advanced emerging markets like South Africa and
Vietnam, Rosatom competes with U.S., French, Chinese, Japanese
and Korean vendors, all eager to win business in the tight
market since Fukushima.
"I would not draw the conclusion that Russia is about ready
to take over the nuclear universe," CEIP's Hibbs said.
For competitors like GE Hitachi, Toshiba
and Areva, Rosatom's frenetic dealmaking --
even if it leads to few firm contracts -- is a worry, as it
allows Russia to occupy the terrain.
"The Russians are clever, they announce lots of deals and
freeze the market, so other vendors stay away," said a board
member of a nuclear reactor builder.
DEALS COME UNDONE
Russia's most focused nuclear export drive is in Europe,
which is trying to wean itself off Russian gas as its main
source of energy for power generation. Opponents suspect the
Kremlin of aiming to use nuclear power to wield political
leverage, the way it has with gas, turning the taps down during
confrontations with Ukraine.
"As Russia's gas card is losing its strength, it tries to
play the electricity card," said Greenpeace Eastern Europe
energy specialist Jan Haverkamp.
Several Rosatom attempts to break into the EU market via
former East bloc countries have come to nothing, although these
projects had seemed like serious prospects a few years ago.
In Bulgaria, a contract to build two reactors at Belene on
the Danube River was abandoned in 2012 for lack of financing.
From Kaliningrad, a Russian territory located between Poland
and Lithuania, Rosatom hoped to export power to Poland and even
Germany with an undersea cable. That plan too was quietly
dropped around 2013 as it became clear there was no hope of
selling electricity into the EU.
In 2014, Czech utility CEZ scrapped a tender for the $15
billion Temelin project - where a Russian consortium and
Westinghouse were the two remaining bidders - due to low power
prices and the state's refusal to provide price guarantees.
That same year, Hungary awarded Rosatom - without a tender -
a contract for two reactors in Paks. In November 2015, the
European Commission launched proceedings over the contract
saying it could infringe the EU's procurement rules, and opened
an investigation into possible illegal state aid.
Rosatom's best chance to build a reactor in the EU could be
in Finland, where it bought a 34 percent stake in consortium
Fennovoima from German utility E.ON on condition it
could build a reactor in the Hanhikivi peninsula.
After a row about Russian investors trying to use a Croatian
firm to circumvent shareholder nationality requirements, Russia
finally convinced Finnish utility Fortum to buy into
Fennovoima.
Experts expect Rosatom will divert resources from Paks and
other projects to speed up the Finnish project, and stay ahead
of China, which also wants to break into the EU.
Chinese utility CGN in 2015 signed a deal with Britain to
build a reactor there in exchange for financing French utility
EDF's nuclear project in Hinkley Point.
Meanwhile, whether any new plants ever get built, Rosatom is
likely to keep signing new deals around the globe.
"Rosatom likes to sign MOUs everywhere, they like one every
few months, for the photo opportunity," Haverkamp said.
(Writing by Geert De Clercq)