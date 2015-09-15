Russia seen restarting drilling for oil in Kara Sea not before 2020 - Ifax

Amazon's Dash button goes online
Jan 20 Amazon.com Inc has put its popular Dash button on its website and mobile app, making it easier for shoppers to buy their favorite items such as peanut butter, detergent and paper towels.
MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian companies are likely to relaunch oil exploration drilling in the Kara Sea in the Arctic only in 2020-2021, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing a Russian Energy Ministry presentation.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft was forced to suspend drilling in the Kara Sea last year after its partner, ExxonMobil, withdrew from the project because of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
Jan 20 Amazon.com Inc has put its popular Dash button on its website and mobile app, making it easier for shoppers to buy their favorite items such as peanut butter, detergent and paper towels.
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.