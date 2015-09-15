版本:
Russia seen restarting drilling for oil in Kara Sea not before 2020 - Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian companies are likely to relaunch oil exploration drilling in the Kara Sea in the Arctic only in 2020-2021, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing a Russian Energy Ministry presentation.

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft was forced to suspend drilling in the Kara Sea last year after its partner, ExxonMobil, withdrew from the project because of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)

