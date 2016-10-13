Russia's Bashneft says Rosneft VP becomes its new CEO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 13 Andrei Shishkin, a vice-president of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, has been appointed as new chief executive of oil firm Bashneft, Bashneft said on Thursday.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed this week an order selling a controlling stake of 50.0755 percent in Bashneft to Rosneft for 329.69 billion roubles ($5.30 billion).
($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.