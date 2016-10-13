版本:
Russia's Bashneft says Rosneft VP becomes its new CEO

MOSCOW Oct 13 Andrei Shishkin, a vice-president of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, has been appointed as new chief executive of oil firm Bashneft, Bashneft said on Thursday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed this week an order selling a controlling stake of 50.0755 percent in Bashneft to Rosneft for 329.69 billion roubles ($5.30 billion).

($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

