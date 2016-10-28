Russia's Bashkortostan region unlikely to sell 25 pct stake in Bashneft -govt source

MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's Bashkortostan region is unlikely to sell its 25 percent stake in Bashneft to oil major Rosneft, a Russian government source said on Friday.

State-owned oil giant Rosneft has bought a controlling stake of 50.08 percent in Bashneft for 329.69 billion roubles ($5.24 billion).

Rosneft said on Friday it was discussing the purchase of 100 percent of Bashneft with Russia's anti-monopoly body. ($1 = 62.8970 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Jack Stubbs)