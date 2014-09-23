UPDATE 1-Russia says sanctions won't hurt rise in China oil exports

(Adds quote, details)
YUZHNO-SAHKALINSK, Russia, Sept 23 Russia will
meet a plan to boost oil flows to China despite Western
sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis aimed at
barring its oil firms from foreign technologies and funds,
Russian deputy energy minister said.
"We have recourses that we need, we are able to increase
production (in Eastern Siberia), we have finances for that,"
Kirill Molodsov told an energy conference at Russia's Far East
island of Sakhalin.
"Russia does not see any risks or dangers that these
projects (to increase oil flows to China) would not be put on
stream as decided," he said.
Russia and China last year signed deals to triple oil
supplies to China to up to 1.0 million barrels per day (bpd)
after 2018.
State-run Rosneft is the sole supplier from
Russia's Eastern Siberia fields, and has been included on
sanctions lists.
Molodsov said Russia would back up the main supplier to
China both technologically and financially, including the
provision of financing assistance for oil production projects
from state funds.
"We are focusing on technologies," he added. "We are able to
substitute shortly all (oil production) equipment, included on
the sanctions lists."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Richard Pullin)