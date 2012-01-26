Eurasia sees drilling up 15 pct in 2012

MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian oil services company Eurasia Drilling, which has contracts with Russia's top four oil and gas companies, sees drilling volumes up 15 percent in 2012, helped in part by the acquisition of some assets from Schlumberger.

"This estimate includes both increases in legacy output and full year results from the drilling assets acquired from Schlumberger in late April 2011. The estimate does not include any other potential acquisitions," it said in a statement.

Its chief executive, Alexander Djaparidze, said in the statement the company would seek new acquisitions to boost growth.

The price of drilling services in rouble terms were forecast to rise in "mid single digits" compared to 2011.