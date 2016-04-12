版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 15:12 BJT

Russia's economy can grow at $30 or $40 per bbl - Dep PM

MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's economy is able to grow at oil prices as modest as $30 or $40 per barrel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.

"We can grow at $30, $40 or $50 (per barrel)," Dvorkovich said, speaking at an economic forum.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Yeleva Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

