UPDATE 1-TNK-BP pulls Russia's Jan oil output down

* Russia's Jan oil production down 0.1 pct to 10.47 million bpd
* Gas output edged down to 2.11 bcm last month
MOSCOW Feb 2 Lower output from TNK-BP's mature fields
led to an overall decrease in Russia's crude oil production, the world's
largest, which edged down 0.1 percent in January, Energy Ministry data showed on
Saturday.
Russia's oil output fell to 10.47 million barrels per day last month from
10.48 million bpd in December, marking a second monthly fall in a row after it
reached a post-Soviet record high of 10.50 million bpd in November.
In tonnes, Russia's crude production was 44.278 million last month, the
ministry said.
Still, it was higher than 9.1 million bpd, pumped last month by Saudi
Arabia, which, unlike Russia, has a spare capacity of several million barrels
per day.
Crude output at TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil producer, fell 0.5
percent last month following a production decline at its much-depleted West
Siberian fields, including Samotlor - once a pride of Soviet oil industry and
one of the world's only six super-giant oil fields with peak production of more
than 1 million bpd in the 1970s and 1980s.
Last month Samotlor's production declined more than 1 percent to 332,782
bpd.
TNK-BP is in the process of a $55 billion acquisition by state owned Rosneft
, Russia's top crude company.
Rosneft's production increased last month by 0.3 percent thanks to its East
Siberian Vankor greenfield, where output rose a healthy 2.2 percent.
Most analysts expect Russian oil production to rise this year after it
reached a post-Soviet peak of 10.37 million bpd in 2012 thanks to an output
ramp-up at newly developed deposits.
Oil is getting harder to find and more expensive to extract, which is
hitting oil companies' profits despite high crude prices. Tax breaks as well as
new technologies for extraction of tight oil, hidden in non-porous rock, should
facilitate oil production.
Daily gas production also decreased in January, to 2.11 billion cubic metres
(bcm), from 2.12 bcm in December.
Gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, edged down
0.4 percent to 1.58 bcm, while production of Novatek stayed almost
flat, at 0.15 bcm.