Russian energy minister sees oil price at $50 per bbl by end-2016

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
MOSCOW, April 12 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that he sees global oil prices at $40-45 per barrel in the second half of this year, with potential to rise to $50 by the end of 2016.
A planned meeting of major OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Doha later this month may allow to speed up the rebalancing of the oil market by three to six month, Novak said. He added that oil prices might reach $60 to $65 per barrel in 2017-18. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
DETROIT, Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slight drop in quarterly net income as higher costs offset increased revenue.
Jan 17 The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.