版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 23日 星期三 19:26 BJT

Russian oil firms should revise investment plans amid low oil prices - FinMin

MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian oil companies should revise their investment policies to align themselves with low oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

He also said that oil price of $100 per barrel was unlikely to return. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐