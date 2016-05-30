Sakhalin oilfield maintenance to curb exports in Aug - sources

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
SINGAPORE/MOSCOW May 30 Scheduled maintenance at Russia's Sakhalin-1 oilfields, operated by Exxon Mobil , is expected to reduce Sokol crude exports by more than half in August, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Maintenance work at the fields is expected to take about two-and-a-half weeks and cut exports by up to six 700,000-barrel cargoes, they said. Sokol exports each month are at about 7 million barrels or 10 cargoes.
The expected drop in exports has pushed Sokol's spot premium in June to a two-month high.
Production from Sakhalin-1 comes from the Chayvo, Odoptu, and Arkutun Dagi fields, located off the northeastern coast of Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
Other shareholders in the project include Rosneft, Japanese consortium Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO) and Indian state-owned oil company ONGC Videsh Ltd. (Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE and Olga Yagova in MOSCOW; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.