Rosneft, Gazprom JVs to book offshore reserves

ARKHANGELSK, Russia, Sept 22 Russia will formally extend the right to develop prime offshore energy resources to joint ventures of state energy companies Rosneft < ROSN.MM > and Gazprom < GAZP.MM >, which now hold those rights exclusively, Russia's natural resources minister said on Thursday.

Last month, Exxon struck a deal with Russia's top crude producer Rosneft to develop huge Arctic oil reserves under a joint venture agreement.

It remains unclear how ExxonMobil will be able to achieve an increase in bookable reserves which is a key aim of seeking international partnerships and a measure of value and security for their future operations.

The proposed legal amendments would afford the state companies' foreign partners a measure of control over project equity, but industry sources say much depends on the application of accounting rules.

Some companies, specifically BP , book oil reserves held by joint ventures in Russia.

Russia is seeking ways to bring foreign capital and expertise into remote, inhospitable new oil provinces, but controversial ideas such as production sharing agreements or direct access to offshore reserves have gained little traction.

"We have never said that the offshore deposits should be transferred to the foreign companies... They would be able to take away their part of the profit, but the reserves would be booked at the joint venture," Yury Trutnev told a conference on the Russian Arctic.

"A share of the joint venture's reserves could be accounted for in some manner, but they will not count as their own (foreign oil companies') reserves," he added.

The ExxonMobil joint venture will develop three Kara Sea blocks in the Arctic with an estimated 36 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources.

Total resources are estimated at 110 billion barrels of oil equivalent -- more than four times Exxon's proven worldwide reserves.

A relaxation of tough Russian laws on foreign investment in strategic mineral fields has long been awaited by investors.

Exxon is also awaiting for amendments in the current tax regime to make the Arctic development profitable. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)