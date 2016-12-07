UPDATE 1-Russian oil firms discussed output cuts, no quota recommendations

(Adds details, quotes, writes through)
By Denis Pinchuk and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW Dec 7 Russian companies support Energy
Ministry proposals to cap oil output as part of a global deal, a
ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday as Moscow prepares to
finalise the agreement with OPEC and other producer nations this
weekend.
The chiefs of Lukoil, Gazprom Neft,
Tatneft, Novatek and Surgutneftegaz met Energy
Minister Alexander Novak for around an hour. Novak plans to
visit Vienna on Dec. 10 following OPEC's output decision last
week.
Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, was
represented by vice-president Andrei Shishkin, recently
appointed head of Bashneft. CEO Igor Sechin, Russia's most
powerful oilman and critic of cooperation with the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, was absent.
"All companies have supported our proposals for an oil
production cap," Olga Golant, spokeswoman for Novak, told
reporters after the meeting. She added that Novak would comment
on details in Vienna.
Russia, whose oil output hit a post-Soviet high in November
at 11.21 million barrels per day, has committed to cut 300,000
bpd during the first half of next year. Other non-OPEC nations
are expected to match Moscow's cut in total.
Vladimir Bogdanov, head of Russia's third-largest oil
producer, Surgut, said a production cut had been discussed at
the meeting with Novak.
Vagit Alekperov, chief executive of No.2 oil producer
Lukoil, said no decision had been taken yet on how to reduce
production. He added that the ministry had not issued
recommendations on quotas for the cut.
Last week, Novak said all Russian companies would join the
cut in equal percentages, but did not elaborate. Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan, the second- and third-largest producers among
ex-Soviet countries after Russia, plan to attend the Vienna
talks.
On Wednesday, Kazakhstan officially relaunched its giant
offshore Kashagan field, which is expected to produce 8.9
million tonnes of oil in 2017 (about 192,000 bpd).
Formerly Soviet Turkmenistan does not plan to attend
"because Turkmenistan is not a major producer", a government
source told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Marat Gurt and Mariya Gordeyeva;
Writing by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dale
Hudson)