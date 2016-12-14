UPDATE 1-Russian producers agree to cut oil output but details elusive

* Russia agreed to reduce oil output by 300,000 bpd
* Cuts will be voluntary for each company
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Dec 14 Russia's energy minister said on
Wednesday he had reached a framework agreement with oil
companies on how to implement an output cut, but the producers
said there were still details to be worked out.
There are doubts that Russian oil companies, with their own
interests and plans, will be able to hammer out a joint strategy
to cut the country's production, which has reached a post-Soviet
high of more than 11 million barrels per day (bpd).
Russia as well as other non-OPEC and OPEC producers have
agreed to slash output by almost 1.8 million bpd to fight global
oversupply, which has hammered the price of oil, the chief
commodity export for Moscow and some other developing countries.
Of that, Russia has pledged to cut output by 300,000 bpd to
10.947 million bpd in the first six months of 2017.
"We agreed that the reduction will be in proportion to the
production volumes (of each company)," Energy Minister Alexander
Novak told reporters after meeting 12 oil producers that account
for around 90 percent of Russian output.
This is the first such deal between the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia since 2001, when Moscow
agreed to cut oil exports by 150,000 bpd - a promise it later
reneged on due to rising oil prices.
OPEC confirmed the decision to cut output at its regular
meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30. Since then, oil prices have jumped
by almost a fifth to $55 a barrel.
Nikolai Tokarev, the head of Russia's state-controlled oil
pipeline monopoly Transneft, said the deal was
unlikely to affect Russia's export plans.
"This is about output, not exports," he said after the
meeting.
Novak reiterated that the cuts will be voluntary for each
company, while Gazprom Neft head Alexander Dyukov said
the producers would continue talks.
"The main thing is that Russia agreed on cuts. We can also
agree among ourselves," Dyukov said about discussions between
the companies on how to implement the reduction.
Novak also said there would be "separate discussions" on
production-sharing agreements involving a number of foreign
energy companies, including Exxon Mobil.
The minister indicated his ministry was sticking to its oil
production forecast in Russia for the next year, set at 548-551
million tonnes (11.01-11.07 million bpd). The agreement to cut
production is effective for the first six months of the year
with an option to extend.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs and
Dale Hudson)