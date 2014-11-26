版本:
CORRECTED-Russia says firms to keep output steady in 2015

(Corrects headline to say steady, not last year's levels)

MOSCOW Nov 26 Russian oil companies will produce around the same amount of oil next year as they did in 2014, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

He told reporters he was sceptical that OPEC would decide on Thursday to cut output quotas to shore up oil prices which have fallen by around a third since June to around $78 per barrel.

Russia, which is not a member of OPEC, is among the world's top three crude oil producers with a daily average of around 10.5 million barrels per day. It is hoping to at least keep output stable by exploiting new areas such as the Bazhenov oil formation and Arctic offshore. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
