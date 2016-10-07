Russia's Rosneft won't sell forex, has funds to buy Bashneft stake -agencies

MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft will not sell foreign currency to buy a controlling stake in mid-sized oil company Bashneft and already has sufficient funds for the deal, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

The Russian government on Thursday instructed the board of state-controlled Rosneft to approve the purchase of Bashneft's 50.1 percent stake for a price not higher than 330 billion roubles ($5.32 billion). ($1 = 61.9962 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)