Russia's Rosneft won't sell forex, has funds to buy Bashneft stake -agencies

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft will not sell foreign currency to buy a controlling stake in mid-sized oil company Bashneft and already has sufficient funds for the deal, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
The Russian government on Thursday instructed the board of state-controlled Rosneft to approve the purchase of Bashneft's 50.1 percent stake for a price not higher than 330 billion roubles ($5.32 billion). ($1 = 61.9962 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: